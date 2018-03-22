New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 22 (Afternoon)
JCP&L and Atlantic City Electric crews are working to restore power lost following the fourth nor'easter of the month.
Jersey residents continue to come down with the flu, but for the fourth-straight week, state Department of Health surveillance suggests flu season is winding down.
A 56-year-old man who was killed by police Tuesday after holing himself up at a Panera restaurant had told federal authorities last year he'd been in a psychiatric ward and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his military service.