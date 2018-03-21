New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 21 (Morning)

Snow is starting to intensify across New Jersey, as Gov. Phil Murphy has already declared a state of emergency and imposed a commercial travel ban.

As the state Board of Public Utilities continues to investigate JCP&L's poor performance in restoring power to hundreds of thousands of residents during the first two nor'easters in March, Gov. Murphy is warning the utility to be on its toes for this storm.

We still don't know what sparked a deadly standoff with police in Princeton on Tuesday.