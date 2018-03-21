New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 21 (Evening)
New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the storm has really gained momentum with six to 12 inches or more of snow still expected for most of the state.
A 56-year-old man who was killed by police Tuesday after holing himself up at a Panera restaurant had told federal authorities last year he'd been in a psychiatric ward.
Law enforcement said the suspect in a series of bombings in Austin blew himself up early this morning, bringing an end to a three week manhunt.