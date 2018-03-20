New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 20 (Evening)

An hours-long standoff with a gunman inside a Panera near Princeton University ended late Tuesday afternoon when police shot and killed him.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says you can expect up to a foot of snow in the two-snowstorm system approaching New Jersey tonight.

A teenager wounded a girl and a boy inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before an armed school resource officer was able to intervene, and each of them fired one more round as the shooter was fatally wounded, a sheriff said.