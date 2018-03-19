New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 19 (Morning)
The manhunt is intensifying for a driver who killed a New Jersey man in a road rage incident.
Jersey City teachers will be back in their classrooms Monday morning, after the city and the teachers' union reached a deal over the weekend.
The latest proposal to impose tolls on motorists entering Manhattan's busiest streets is losing momentum.
The Sweet 16 is set following a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.