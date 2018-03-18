New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 18
After an agreement between teachers and the Board of Education was not reached on Thursday night, teachers have called a strike.
New Jersey has been chosen as one of six states to take part in the Think Babies campaign designed to bring attention to the many issues that affect what babies and their families need to thrive.
Calling itself the "destination" in a destination town, Hard Rock has submitted plans for exterior signage at its Atlantic City location expected to open this summer.