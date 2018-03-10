New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for March 10, 11

New Jersey’s most recent storm has left many wondering what to do about home and auto damage caused by fallen trees and branches. Power restoration efforts continue on Friday across North Jersey , where some customers have been without power for a week.

Gov. Phil Murphy directed the state Board of Public Utilities to investigate how power companies responded to the winter storms of the last week that were particularly crippling in northwest New Jersey.

A threat posted to Twitter last Friday but only brought to the attention of Bayonne Police on Sunday threatened to "shoot up" all Bayonne public schools on Monday . Police arrested a teen for allegedly making a follow-up copycat threat, but are still investigating the original.

An already mostly empty beach was completely cleared for around an hour on Sunday when police received a report of a grenade on the beach. It turned out to be a toy.

Should recreational marijuana be legalized in New Jersey? The Assembly Oversight, Reform and Federal Relations Committee h eard hours of testimony on Monday about how legalizing pot would impact the economy of the Garden state, the criminal justice system, and the public health of citizens young and old.

The man who inadvertently took a $1,600 Uber ride from West Virginia to New Jersey had his fare paid by a Garden State business.

New Jersey Transit has suspended a crew member for allegedly announcing on a morning train that immigration agents were on board looking for "illegals."