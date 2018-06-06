New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for June 6 (Evening)

Prosecutors in Mercer County have dropped or dismissed the remaining criminal charges against a notorious marijuana activist who spent months in jail before being found not guilty by a jury.

Before the school year is done the township's youngest students will see metal detectors installed at the elementary schools, much like they have at the middle and high school.

Categories: New Jersey News
