New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for June 6 (Evening)
Prosecutors in Mercer County have dropped or dismissed the remaining criminal charges against a notorious marijuana activist who spent months in jail before being found not guilty by a jury.
Before the school year is done the township's youngest students will see metal detectors installed at the elementary schools, much like they have at the middle and high school.
Her lawyer by her side, the woman who was punched in the head by officers arresting her on the beach during Memorial Day weekend defended her actions Wednesday during two morning news interviews.