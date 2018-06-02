New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for June 2-3

Police on Wednesday released bodycam video of a wild Memorial Day weekend arrest of a woman on a beach. The police video comes days after a smartphone recording of the Saturday arrest showed an officer punching a woman in the face after officers discovered she had alcohol containers on the beach.

When asked about the incident during Thursday's "Ask the Governor," Phil Murphy said he had not seen the video, but had heard about the incident.

The officers involved were Class II special officers — we have a look on just what that means.

Gov. Phil Murphy has confirmed he’s still planning to phase out the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers test, more commonly known as PARCC, as a requirement to graduate from New Jersey high schools. But it’s going to take a bit longer than planned.

Never before has a bigger share of New Jersey residents expressed a negative view of their state. In a poll released Tuesday by Monmouth University, 15 percent of residents said New Jersey is an "excellent" place to call home. Thirty-nine percent rated the state as "good."

Lawmakers criticized the top staffer at the New Jersey Education Association for emphasizing at a hearing Thursday that false statements and pretenses were used to obtain hidden-camera videos of local union leaders bragging about protecting teachers accused of sexual abuse.

Police believe an incident over the weekend where a rock was thrown through the window of a car was committed by some local teenagers.

As early as next week, it's expected the Seaside Heights mayor and Borough Council will start discussing a proposal to set a minimum age for renting a room. The proposal would prohibit rentals to anyone under 21, unless they're accompanied by an adult or legal guardian, or have proof of emancipation. Currently the borough has no age limit on the books.

In towns along the Jersey Shore where the daily population skyrockets during the summer months, police departments add special officers to their ranks to assist in handling crowds and lawbreakers.

A Rockaway Township Police Officer admits to having sex with two teenage girls while he was on duty.