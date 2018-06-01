New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for June 1 (Afternoon)
In towns along the Jersey Shore where the daily population skyrockets during the summer months, police departments add special officers to their ranks to assist in handling crowds and lawbreakers.
A Rockaway Township Police Officer admits to having sex with two teenage girls while he was on duty.
Even with everybody staring at their devices, and the power of social media, aerial advertisements are still a big business along the Jersey Shore.
What better way to celebrate National Dounut Day than with a free donut?