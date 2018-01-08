New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 8 (Afternoon)
Repair crews are working across the Garden State, fixing hundreds of water pipes and mains that are leaking or have burst from the recent bone-chilling weather.
In response to the high incidence of insurance fraud following Superstorm Sandy, Assemblyman Ron Dancer, R-Ocean, is introducing legislation to require the state to create a “Most Wanted List.”
Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a township bank on Monday morning.
