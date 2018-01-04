New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 4 (Afternoon)
The first blizzard of 2018 has hit certain parts of New Jersey quite hard.
The first major snowfall of the winter made for a messy, slow morning commute on Thursday.
A tractor trailer fire on Route 295 claimed one life early Thursday.
Police are looking for help finding teenager Emily O’Connor, who has been missing since Tuesday.
New Jersey is in a cold snap, and many ponds, lakes and streams have frozen. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re safe to skate or walk on.
