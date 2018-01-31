New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 31 (Afternoon)

Federal prosecutors have moved to dismiss all charges against U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez .

Two Republican congressman from New Jersey were aboard a chartered train that struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday.

During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Trump made reference to the benefits of the new tax laws passed by Congress last month .

The Right From The Start NJ campaign has kicked off , focusing on advocating for programs and services that support the early years of child development from birth to age 3.