New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 30 (Morning)

North Plainfield Chief William Parenti has told New Jersey 101.5 he was the victim of a burglary — one in which someone made off with his badge, uniforms and multiple firearms.

In an effort to prevent schools from "passing the trash" and knowingly allowing predatory teachers to share a classroom with students in another school, New Jersey lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a measure this week that would stop that practice.

Sales of menthol cigarettes would be prohibited in New Jersey, if a proposal endorsed Monday by the Assembly health committee makes it into law .

