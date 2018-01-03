New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 3 (Afternoon)

A winter storm warning is in effect for Ocean, Southeastern Burlington, Atlantic and Cape May Counties from 9 p.m. tonight through 7 p.m. Thursday.

One of the few things known about the 16-year-old boy accused of gunning down his parents, sister and family friend on New Year’s Eve is that he has a developmental disability. But attorneys representing the accused murderer will not be able to rely on that factor alone to defend him in court.

As extremely cold conditions continue to blanket the Garden State, a growing number of New Jersey residents are getting sick.

There’s another shot at lottery riches Wednesday night after no one won Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot.