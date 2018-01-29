New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 29 (Morning)

Murders in New Jersey plunged by the biggest amount in decades in 2017 , with the murder rate apparently reaching its lowest level in more than a half-century of record keeping, preliminary data shows.

Work to replenish beaches and better protect communities in northern Ocean County has suffered delays in the face of an extremely cold winter. The latest projected timetable pushes much of the work into late spring and summer.

A new report from The Garden State Wine Growers Association shows an increase of almost 40 percent in the economic impact of New Jersey's wine industry on the state between 2011 and 2016.

