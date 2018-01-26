New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 26 (Evening)

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is rescinding the change enacted under Gov. Chris Christie that loosened New Jersey’s restrictions on obtaining a permit to carry a handgun .

The news on the gas price front is not good for Jersey drivers . Those higher gas prices we have been seeing are likely to hang around until spring.

An Atlantic County doctor accused of arranging the slaying of his radio host wife to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring he was running with an outlaw biker gang was found dead in his jail cell Friday in an apparent suicide.

