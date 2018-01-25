New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 25 (Afternoon)
A Rutgers University-Camden professor, recently returned from a fact-finding mission to storm-devastated Puerto Rico, says the federal government has failed the island.
A piece of Jersey Shore history was seriously damaged Wednesday afternoon following a fire at Federici's Family Restaurant.
A new school in the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District caters only to students who've fallen victim to addiction and are working hard toward recovery.
