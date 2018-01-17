New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 17 (Afternoon)

In front of a few hundred backers crammed into the Governor’s Office media center, Gov. Phil Murphy took his first action as governor three hours after his swearing-in Tuesday: an executive order seeking to promote equal pay among state workers.

During his run for governor, Phil Murphy pledged to move the Garden State toward a 100 percent clean energy future by 2050.

A new Medical Society of New Jersey report says the almost 23,000 patient-care doctors in New Jersey give the state a $55 billion economic boost, while providing nearly 282,000 jobs.