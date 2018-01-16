New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 16 (Evening)

A former Wall Street executive and Obama administration diplomat was sworn in as New Jersey’s governor Tuesday, replacing Republican Gov. Chris Christie and returning full control of state government to Democrats.

At least one person was injured when a car driven by an 81-year-old woman went through the front of the Hair Core salon in a strip mall on Fairfield Avenue in Fairfield yesterday.

A new state law going into effect today imposes limits on payments and other compensation that licensed prescribers in New Jersey may accept from pharmaceutical companies.