New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 16 (Afternoon)

A former Wall Street executive and Obama administration diplomat was sworn in as New Jersey’s governor Tuesday, replacing Republican Gov. Chris Christie and returning full control of state government to Democrats.

Authorities say the man who crashed a car into the Delaware River — resulting in his female passenger’s death — left her strapped into the sinking car as he ran away.

Jersey City has been using a pre-training routine for new police recruits, many of whom show up without any prior military or other regimented training experience. And so far, officials say, it’s been a big success.

Customers of Trenton Water Works have have endured everything from purple water to unsafe levels of chemicals over the years, and the state is losing its patience with “continued failure.”