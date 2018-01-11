New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for January 11 (Afternoon)

NJ Transit’s bad Thursday continued with a suspension of service because of a problem with the Amtrak-owned Portal Bridge.

A barricade situation during which shots were fired from a home at police in South Jersey on Wednesday night came to an end on Thursday morning.

All of that salt and brine dumped on New Jersey’s roadways to prevent you from slipping and sliding can also kickstart a slow death for your vehicle.

Fire and rescue personnel pulled a K9 out of a South Jersey lake on Wednesday.

The Jersey Department of Transportation recently announced that what is now I-95 in Mercer County, from the Scudder Falls Bridge over the Delaware River to the Route 1 exit, will be redesignated as I-295 in the coming months.