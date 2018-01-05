New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Jan. 5 (Morning)

There are hundreds of school closings and delays again Friday, as New Jersey recovers from the winter storm.

A tragedy in Perth Amboy: A teenager is dead, and dozens of residents and police officers were sickened, after an outbreak of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police quickly found a 6-year-old boy who went missing from a Newark street corner in the midst of the storm.

Starting Monday, Amtrak begins a new track upgrade project at New York Penn Station that won’t wrap up until the end of May.