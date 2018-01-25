New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Jan. 25 (Morning)

One New Jersey high school is pushing its start time back a half hour to help its students get a better sleep, and be better learners.

The Murphy administration announced plans to join a lawsuit against President Donald Trump , and create a new state office intended to provide legal answers to people here illegally.

The Port Authority is asking prosecutors to aggressively pursue the case against a camera crew accused of trying to smuggle a fake bomb through TSA lines in Newark.

