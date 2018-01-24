New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Jan. 24 (Morning)

We have an update to a story you heard first on New Jersey 101.5: Rahway’s fire chief has been fired, following a DWI arrest in which he was allegedly so drunk that he urinated and vomited on himself.

Tragedy in Jersey City, where a bystander was run down during a police chase.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that politics has replaced compassionate care when it comes to New Jersey’s medicinal marijuana program, and that he intends to reverse that.