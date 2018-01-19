New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Jan. 19 (Morning)
New Jersey 101.5 has been able to obtain security video of a shoplifting arrest in Union Township that has been brewing into a possible protest against police for alleged brutality.
The issue of illegal immigration threatens to shut down the federal government at midnight.
Immigrants’ rights groups are trying to rally support for a plan to allow those living in New Jersey illegally to be able to get special driver’s licenses.
