New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Jan. 16 (Morning)

The water level is dropping in the Delaware River, a day after ice jams caused flooding along Route 29.

In Rumson, two boys are lucky to be alive after falling through the ice on the Navesink River.

With few paying attention to last November’s governor’s race, most New Jerseyans know very little about Phil Murphy, but we are taking a closer look at some things he has said he will do.

Murphy did take a ride on NJ Transit and is planning to confront the agency’s problems, but may want to talk to a former NJT chief compliance officer who has filed a whistleblower lawsuit.

In clearing out of office on his last day, Gov. Chris Christie left 50 bills untouched Monday — so-called “pocket vetoes,” bringing the total number of bills he killed to more than 500.