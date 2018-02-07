New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for February 7 (Afternoon)

The number of adults in New Jersey taking the high school equivalency test has plunged from nearly 17,000 in 2013 to fewer than 9,000 in 2016. Of those who are taking it, the number who pass has fallen from 70 to 55 percent.

A new committee has been formed in the state Assembly. The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee held its first formal meeting on Feb. 1. They will work to keep the state at the forefront of scientific innovation and entrepreneurship.