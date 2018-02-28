New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for February 28 (Evening)

Essex County prosecutors say an 18-year-old Nutley high school student created a virtual video-game school where his avatar could walk around shooting people.

I ncidents of anti-Semitism touched almost every corner of the state last year, and now the New Jersey chapter of the Anti-Defamation League has put a number on just how prevalent a problem it was.

Coming off a positive year and holiday season, retailers within Levin Management Corporation’s 100-property portfolio are optimistic about what 2018 will bring.