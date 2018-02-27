New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for February 27 (Afternoon)

Students walked out of Cherry Hill High School East Tuesday morning in protest of the suspension of a teacher who raised concerns about school safety.

More than a half dozen New Jersey students in New Jersey have been arrested and charged with causing public alarm as school districts continue to reel from the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

A congestion relief pilot project on Route 1 delivered the results officials had been hoping for , so the state is in the process of making it a permanent improvement.

This tax season, scammers have a new way of stealing your your money — by sending you some.