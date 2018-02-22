New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for February 22 (Evening)

A 10-year-old child was fatally shot late Wednesday night on the Jersey Shore , according to police.

President Trump is publicly weighing some gun control measures in the wake of the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead.

This has been one of the worst flu seasons on record and more and more Garden State residents continue to get sick.

The family of a man who was fatally shot during a standoff with police in 2016 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming that law enforcement used excessive force.