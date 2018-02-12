New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for February 12 (Afternoon)
A retired North Jersey police officer shot a man who'd approached his home, and is now charged with attempted murder, authorities say.
As employers face a talent crunch in today's market, workers have more bargaining power than they might think when it comes to their salaries.
A man serving time for entering the United States illegally in 2013 was found dead in a New Jersey prison.
Popping the question this Valentine's Day? Believe it or not, the rules vary by state on who gets to keep the engagement ring if things don't work out.