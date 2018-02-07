New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Feb. 7 (Morning)

State offices are on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning because of winter weather.

We recently told you how a lot of New Jersey residents are getting a little more money in their paychecks thanks to the new tax laws, but it turns out some people are actually getting too much extra cash.

There is a good chance your kids are being taught about the Black Lives Matter movement this week in school, but what they are being taught and how the group is being described has left some parents concerned, and others angry.