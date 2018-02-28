New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Feb. 28 (Morning)
In Cherry Hill, students and parents showed up at the school board meeting Tuesday night to press their security concerns.
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.
The number of threats made against New Jersey schools, and the number of kids arrested for making them, continue to rise.
More than a dozen school districts statewide are making plans to bring armed officers into their school buildings.