New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Feb. 26 (Morning)
Survivors of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were in New Jersey Sunday night at a rally for gun control, the horrors at their school having turned many of the students into crusaders.
New Jersey could soon require all school districts to better help kids understand the consequences of sending nude pictures on their cellphones, something a Garden State mother of two was victimized by a decade ago.