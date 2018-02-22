New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Feb. 22 (Morning)

In Asbury Park late last night, a hail of gunfire outside a house. A 10-year-old child and 39-year-old woman were hit. The child is dead and the woman is hospitalized.

School officials in Florida admit they knew Nikolas Cruz was a problem a year ago, as parents of some of the shooting victims angrily confronted President Donald Trump at a White House listening session.

In New Jersey, students at several schools walked out in protest over school security on Wednesday.

It was hoped by now that we would see flu infection rates start to drop, but just the opposite is happening.

State health officials have confirmed that a 7-year-old girl is the third New Jersey child death from the flu.