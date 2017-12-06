New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for December 6 (Evening)
This afternoon, Governor Christie endorsed a plan to cut the state's public worker retirement benefits and enact a constitutional amendment to commit the state to pension payments.
Six women filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, seeking to represent a class of "dozens, if not hundreds" of women who say they were assaulted by the movie mogul.
https://trentonpodcasts.townsquaredigital.com/FlashBriefing/NJ1015NewsFlash2017-12-06c.mp3