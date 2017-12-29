Contact Us
Make My Homepage

New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for December 29 (Afternoon)

By Annette Petriccione December 29, 2017 2:51 PM
Nearly 96 percent of elder-abuse cases go unreported each year. So the personal-finance website WalletHub has conducted an in-depth analysis that identifies 2017’s states with the best elder-abuse protections.

Gov. Chris Christie and his successor, Gov.-elect Phil Murphy, don’t agree on much. But one view they have in common, although not with the same fervor, is opposition to a bill passed by the House of Representatives and awaiting a vote in the Senate that would force New Jersey, and all states, to honor concealed-carry gun permits from other states.

A little cold weather wasn’t about to let a 9-year-old golden retriever named Duke stop him from running after geese. And first responders didn’t let the cold stop them from pulling him out of a pond he ended up falling into.

Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM