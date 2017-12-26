New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for December 26 (Afternoon)

Police say there is no threat to the public after a Cliffwood section couple and one of their dogs was found dead in their home on Christmas Eve.

Since 2006, when 10 babies were surrendered under New Jersey’s Safe Haven Infant Protection Act, the number of infants dropped off anonymously at designated safe zones has dropped significantly.

Toys meant for local kids in need will be on their way to the children after police say a woman swiped them from a toy drive.

Following a promising year of revenue growth at Atlantic City casinos, A.C. has a lot in store for 2018.