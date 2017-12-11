New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for December 11 (Afternoon)
A Monmouth County woman arriving at the Port Authority on Monday said she heard screaming and police ordering everyone out in the moments after a pipe bomb explosion.
The circumstances surrounding the death of an 8-year-old-girl found unconscious in an apartment on Sunday afternoon remain unclear.
A man trying to cross Route 9 in the dark on Sunday night became the second person killed on the busy road in the past two weeks.
As you gear up for the holidays, it is important to steer your pets clear of unhealthy treats, toxic plants and dangerous decorations.
https://trentonpodcasts.townsquaredigital.com/FlashBriefing/NJ1015NewsFlash2017-12-11b.mp3