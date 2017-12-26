New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Dec. 26 (Morning)

In 2006, 10 babies were surrendered as part of New Jersey’s Safe Haven law, but the number of infant surrenders has dropped significantly over the years, down to just two in 2017.

The annual Christmas crossing of the Delaware River by George Washington and other colonial re-enactors was canceled Monday due to high winds.

A handful of changes in state law take effect next week as 2018 begins, including the second phase of tax cuts approved when the gas tax was increased.

North Jersey Coast Line service is back to normal Tuesday morning, after a man was killed on the tracks early on Christmas.