New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for Dec. 21 (Morning)
If you're fed up with all of the delays, breakdowns, and assorted other problems with NJ Transit trains, you're not alone: Gov.-elect Phil Murphy is too.
A young boy said he endured years of sexual harassment at a Catholic school in New Jersey, but his parents can't sue because the state's anti-discrimination laws do not apply to religious institutions.
