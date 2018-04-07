New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 7-8

New Jersey continues to grapple with the threat of spring snow — but Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says we could be looking at 70s in the coming week .

A proposed bill would ban tackle football for kids under the age of 12 in New Jersey. Children would still be able to play touch football and flag football.

A bodycam video newly made public shows New Jersey state troopers repeatedly shoving their hands down a driver's pants alongside a Burlington County Road — apparently feeling his genitals and inside his buttocks, searching for marijuana after saying he reeked of pot.legalizing marijuana stockton poll

Just in case you've forgotten, a new analysis from real-estate tracker ATTOM Data Solutions reminds us that New Jersey homeowners are paying the highest property taxes in the nation — both in absolute numbers and as a percentage of home value.

It’s not just the big tax increases in Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget that are stirring opposition. Republicans, at least, contend some of the more narrowly targeted proposals amount to what they’ve dubbed "millennial taxes." And the one tax hike that drew opposition at the first public hearings on the budget was the idea of big new taxes on e-cigarettes and related products.

Gov. Phil Murphy believes c ommunity college will be free for everyone in New Jersey, regardless of their economic status, in as little as three years.

Authorities say two women were driving drunk when they separately caused numerous crashes involving parked vehicles.

More employees are asking for raises and promotions as the need for highly skilled workers rises. In a new Accountemps survey , 52 percent of CFOs interviewed said that there has been an increase in requests for raises or promotions in the last two years.

While our wish is for our intimate relationships to be smooth sailing, sometimes they are fraught with miscommunication, deceits and infidelity. While some of these problems can be overcome with a trip to a marriage counselor, not all challenges can be won, especially if cheating is involved .

Countless New Jerseyans gathered with loved ones on Easter, and many are doing the same for Passover, which ends on Saturday. But how many folks actually believe in what they're commemorating , or practice a religion at all?

According to a "state of home cooking" survey from food-products supplier Artisola, folks in New Jersey are less likely to cook meals at home than residents of most other states.

Starting in May, the New Jersey State Police and attorney general will post monthly reports online summarizing the prior month’s gun crimes. And every three months, they’ll publish information showing where guns trafficked into New Jersey came from.

Drugs and bullying are on the rise in New Jersey schools , according to a New Jersey 101.5 review of Department of Education data.

While everyone knows weddings are pricey for the bride and groom , guests may not be aware of all the unexpected costs they’re also incurring.