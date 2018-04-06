New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 6 (Morning)
State health officials seem to have narrowed down a potential source of an E. coli outbreak in Central Jersey.
A tenured school nurse who suffered a breakdown and shouted "I can't take this anymore," while a third-grader cried in his office, has been formally fired.
An Assembly panel Thursday advanced legislation that would make it tougher to obtain a religious exemption from mandatory immunizations, despite opposition from more than 300 people.