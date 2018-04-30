New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 30 (Afternoon)
It's easy to get out of credit card fees if you simply ask, according to a new CreditCards.com report.
An unmasked man entered an Ocean County TD Bank branch on Sunday and gave a teller a note demanding cash, according to Point Pleasant Police.
You might be shocked to learn it’s technically illegal to cover any part of any letter on your vehicle’s license plate in New Jersey with a frame — even along the very bottom edge of the plate where it says Garden State.