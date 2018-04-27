New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 27 (Morning)
If the police get involved, tell the truth. That's a hard lesson learned for a New Jersey boy, and his mother, after the boy concocted a story to cover up a car crash.
A GoFundMe page for an Albanian boy, who was in the U.S. for less than a week when he was hit and killed riding his bike, has now exceeded its goal by $50,000.
A new study confirms that New Jersey not only has the highest child autism rate in the nation, but also that the rate has climbed 19 percent over the past couple of years.