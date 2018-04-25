New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 25 (Afternoon)
Security staff at an Ocean County school district will be allowed to carry weapons under a measure approved Tuesday night.
A ruling by the New Jersey Supreme Court finds placing juveniles on the state's sex offender registry for life is illegal.
E-cigarettes and other vaping products have smoked past traditional cigarettes as the main topic of conversation during tobacco-prevention talks in New Jersey schools.
Feeling the urge to procrastinate on tasks has more to do with distractions such as cell phones and social media that draw a person's attention away, according to research by a Rutgers University professor.