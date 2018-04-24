New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 24 (Afternoon)
A pedestrian was killed on Route 1 early Tuesday morning after being struck by two tractor trailers.
The Council on American Islamic Relations is out with a new report that says anti-Muslim bias incidents increased 17 percent and hate crimes were up 15 percent nationwide between 2016 and 2017.
Saturday is Drug Take Back Day — and New Jersey residents will be able to drop off unwanted old prescriptions at sites around the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.