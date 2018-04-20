New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 20 (Evening)

While Rutgers has many resources available for students victimized by sexual violence , surveys show students are not aware of them.

The man accused of delivering the heroin to a 15-year-old girl who overdosed and died had bragged about getting her addicting, leaving a father heartbroken and a community looking for answers.

New Jerseyans nearing the end of their lives receive treatment that is more aggressive and 20 percent more expensive on average than it is elsewhere. A group of healthcare stakeholders in the state are focusing on the subject.