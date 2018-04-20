New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 20 (Evening)
While Rutgers has many resources available for students victimized by sexual violence, surveys show students are not aware of them.
The man accused of delivering the heroin to a 15-year-old girl who overdosed and died had bragged about getting her addicting, leaving a father heartbroken and a community looking for answers.
New Jerseyans nearing the end of their lives receive treatment that is more aggressive and 20 percent more expensive on average than it is elsewhere. A group of healthcare stakeholders in the state are focusing on the subject.