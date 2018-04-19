New Jersey 101.5 News — Flash Briefing for April 19 (Morning)
Brookdale Community College is apologizing after a professor publicly berated a conservative student in an expletive-laced tirade.
U.S. airline regulators have ordered inspections on engine fan blades like the one that snapped off a Southwest Airlines plane, leading to the death of a woman who was partially blown out a window.
Assemblyman John Burzichelli is sponsoring a bill to raise criminal penalties for assaults against school sports officials.
State regulators are warning about bad gas from a Monmouth County service station.